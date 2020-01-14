Romania's Jan - Nov industrial turnover up 5 pct YoY

Romania's industrial turnover from January to November 2019 was up 5 percent YoY, mainly as a result of the 12.2 pct growth in the extractive industry and of the 4.8 percent advance in the manufacturing industry, the Institute of National Institute of Statistics said in a Tuesday release.

By major industrial groups, there was a turnover growth in the intermediate goods industry (+7.7 pct), the durable goods industry (+7.4 pct), capital goods industry (+3.7 pct), the FMCG goods industry (+ 3.6 pct) and the energy industry (+3.1 pct).The industrial turnover overall (domestic and external market) was down 6 pct in November 2019 from the previous month and 1.2 pct higher compared to the same month of the previous year.