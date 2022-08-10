Romania's long-term negative natural change continues this June

Romania's natural population growth continued its negative trend, standing at minus 4,386 people in June 2022 compared to the same month of the previous year, as the number of deaths was 1.3 times higher that of live births, shows data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Live births stood at 14,193 - by 33 fewer than in May 2022, and the number of deaths was 18,579 (9,744 men and 8,835 women), by 2,228 (1,268 men and 960 women) fewer than in May 2022. As many as 83 children died under one year of age, by 2 more compared to May 2022.

65 percent of the total number of deaths this June occurred in people aged at least 70, as follows: 7,502 deaths (40.4 pct) in people aged 80+; 4,572 (24.6 pct) in people aged 70-79; and 3,569 (19.2 pct) in people aged 60-69. The fewest deaths were recorded in the age groups 0-4 years (97), 20-29 years (84) and 5-19 years (61).

By the main cause of death, circulatory diseases top the statistics this June with 9,979 deaths - 56.5 pct of the month's death total, followed by tumors (3,637 deaths, 19.6 pct of the month's death total), and respiratory diseases (1,456 deaths, representing 7.8 pct of month's death total).

The number of live births registered in June 2022 was by 1,353 lower compared to the same month of 2021. The natural demographic increase was negative both in June 2022 (-4,386) and in June 2021 (-5,946).

The number of deaths this June was by 2,913 lower compared to June 2021. By the top three causes of death, deaths due to circulatory system diseases were by 2,252 fewer year-over-year, tumors killed 174 fewer people and there were by 267 fewer deaths due to respiratory diseases.

The number of dead infants (aged less than 1 year) was by 6 higher in June 2022 than the one recorded in June 2021. AGERPRES