Romania's men's eight crew wins bronze medal in European Rowing Championships

canotaj 8+1

Romania's men's eight (M8+) won the bronze medals on Saturday at the European Rowing Championships in Szeged (Hungary), told Agerpres.

Romania (Mihaita Tiganescu, Ciprian Tudosa, Constantin Adam, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Florin Arteni, Sergiu Bejan, Stefan Berariu, Florin Lehaci, Adrian Munteanu) timed 05 min 56 sec 11/100, being surpassed by the UK, 05 min 52 sec 90/100, and Germany, 05 min 55 sec 23/100.

Romania won three medals on Saturday, one gold, one silver and one bronze.

The gold was won in lightweight women's double sculls (Gianina van Groningen and Ionela Cozmiuc), the silver in the women's four event (Madalina Beres, Maria Lehaci, Magdalena Rusu and Amalia Beres), and the bronze in men's eight.

Romania qualified 12 crews for the medal finals out of the 13 that travelled to Szeged.

At the 2023 edition of the European Championships, held in Bled (Slovenia), Romania won six medals, five gold and one silver.

