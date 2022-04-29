 
     
Romania's Mitu progresses to Zagreb Ladies Open doubles semis

andreea mitu

Romanian tennis player Andreea Mitu paired up with Xenia Knoll of Switzerland has advanced to the semi-finals of the doubles event at the 60,000-USD Zagreb Ladies Open ITF tournament, after defeating double Ingrid Gamarra Martins (Brazil) / Iryna Shymanovich (Belarus) 3- 6 7-6 (4) 12-10.

N.2 Mitu- Knoll prevailed after almost two hours of play (1 h 58 min).

In the first round, Mitu and Knoll beat the German duo Anna-Lena Friedsam / Lena Papadakis 6-2 2-6 10-8.

In the semi-finals, Mitu and Knoll will face third-seeded duo Lina Gjorcheska (North Macedonian) / Irina Khromacheva (Russia).

