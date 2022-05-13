Romania's Perijoc advances to Women's World Boxing Championships R16

Romanian boxer Lacramioara Perijoc on Thursday progressed to the round of 16 in the 54 kg category at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2022 in Istanbul after defeating Taiwanese Hsiao-Wen Huang 4-1, Agerpres reports.

On Sunday, May 15, Perijoc, the 2019 European champion, will face Ireland's Niamh Chloe Fay in the round of 16.Also on Thursday, Eugenia Anghel was defeated by Indian Anamika Anamika 0-5 in the first round of the 50 kg category.Romania has only two boxers left competing, Lacramioara Perijoc and Alexandra Maria Petcu, in the 81 kg category, where there are 11 registered boxers. Petcu progressed directly to the quarter-finals and on May 16 she will face Poland's Oliwia Toborek, the European Under-22 champion in the +81 kg category in Porec, Croatia. In the same competition, Petcu won silver in the 81kg category. A victory in this match would secure the Romanian boxer the bronze medal.Romania has lined up five athletes for the championships, but Steluta Duta of CSA Steaua (48kg), and Claudia Nechita of CSA Steaua (57 kg) have not advanced in the tournament.The coaches of the national women's senior team are Adrian and Mihaela Lacatus.For the first time ever, the women's world boxing championships in Istanbul have a big prize money pool of 2.4 million US dollars: 100,000 for the gold medal, 50,000 for the silver medal, and 25,000 for the bronze medal.