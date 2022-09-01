 
     
Romania's Popovici takes gold in men's 200 m freestyle at World Junior Swimming Championships

David Popovici

Romanian swimmer David Popovici won the gold medal in the men's 200m freestyle event on Wednesday at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima.

Popovici, 17, trained by Adrian Radulescu, clocked in at 1:46.18 minutes, a new competition best.

This is his second gold medal in Lima, after the one in the 4x100 m freestyle relay event.

Also on Wednesday, Romanian Andra Gorecki finished 4th in the women's 200 m butterfly final (2:15.12).

In the women's 100 m backstroke final, compatriots Aissia Claudia Prisecariu finished 5th (1:02.58), and Rebecca Aimee Diaconescu 6th (1:02.93).

Bianca Costea advanced to the women's 100 m freestyle final with the fourth best time in the semi-finals (56.45 seconds).

Romania's medal tally at the World Junior Swimming Championships so far is two gold medals, in the men's 4x100 m free relay (David Popovici, Alexandru Constantinescu, Stefan Cozma, Patrick Sebastian Dinu) and men's 200 m freestyle (David Popovici), and one silver medal in the men's 400 m freestyle event (Vlad Stancu), told Agerpres.

