Romania's registered unemployment rate down to 2.93 pct as of end-December 2023

Romania's registered unemployment rate as of end-December 2023 was 2.93 percent, 0.12 percentage points down year-over-year, the National Employment Agency (ANOFM) said in a release.

The jobless total as of the end of December was 235,636, of whom 52,416 were collecting unemployment benefit and 183,220 were not. The number of jobless on benefit was by 5,134 higher, and that of unemployed receiving no benefit was 3,979 up compared to the previous month, agerpres reports.

By residence, 67,886 unemployed in the ANOFM records were living in urban areas and 167,750 were rural residents.

The number of jobless women as of December 31, 2023 was 112,532, while the number of unemployed men was 123,104.Most unemployed were in the 40 - 49 age bracket (56,674), followed by those aged over 55 (50,170). Unemployment was the lowest in the 25 - 29 age category (14,804).By level of education, the unemployed without formal education and those with primary education account for a significant share in the total number of unemployed in the ANOFM records (28.99 percent). Unemployed middle school graduates account for 32.87 percent of this total, and higher education graduates - for 4.55 percent.