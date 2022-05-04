Romania's retail turnover up 5.5 pct in Q1

Romania's retail trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) was up in Q1 both in unadjusted and adjusted terms from the year-ago period by 5.5 percent and 8 percent respectively, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Wednesday.

According to statistical data, the year-over-year overall growth, unadjusted, in the retail trade turnover was the effect of the upward trend in retail volumes of motor fuels sold in specialized stores (+9.8 percent), sales of non-foods (+7.0 percent) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+1.7 percent).Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the retail trade turnover was 8 percent up in Q1 from the same period in 2021 mainly as a result of growth in automotive fuel retail sales in specialized stores (+9 percent), sales of non-foods (+7 percent), and retail sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+4.4 percent).AGERPRES