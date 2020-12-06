Romania's three-quarter airport traffic falls 65.5 pct

Romania's three-quarter airport traffic fell 65.5 percent, with the number of passengers decreasing from 17.706 million to 6.11 million in the reporting period, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES.

The airports with the highest shares in terms of passenger transport saw the following passenger figures: the Bucharest 'Henri Coanda' Airport - 1,910,400 embarked passengers and 1,848,200 disembarked passengers; the 'Avram Iancu' Airport of Cluj-Napoca - 401,000 embarked and 370,200 disembarked passengers; the 'Traian Vuia' Airport of Timisoara - 213,900 embarked and 201,200 disembarked passengers.

As regards the international passenger transport, the top ten airports most travelers came from to Romania on regular flights were Luton (London) - with 298,666 passengers; Bergamo (Milan) - 106,147; Barajas (Madrid) - 80,876; Dortmund - 80,327; Ciampino (Rome) - 79,257; Munich - 71,770; Charles de Gaulle (Paris) - 69,145; Vienna - 67,551; Istanbul International - 67,276; and Beauvais (Paris) - 66,652.

As regards boarding figures, most regular passengers were bound for London-Luton (306,347), Milan-Bergamo (107,031), Dortmund (90,272), Madrid-Barajas (83,446), Munich (79,286), Rome-Ciampino (77,510), Paris-Charles de Gaulle (70,338), Brussels-Charleroi (69,446), Vienna (69,092) and Paris Beauvais (68,705).

The main countries (by the airport of origin) regular passengers came from to Romania were: the United Kingdom - 542,061 passengers; Italy - 397,329; Germany - 390,853; Spain - 246,055; France - 183,008; Belgium - 92,956; the Netherlands - 88,434; Turkey - 83,780; Austria - 67,734; and Greece - 62,652.

By country of destination, most regular passengers were bound for the UK - 565,632; Germany - 441,009; Italy - 399,997; Spain - 253,732; France - 189,198; Belgium - 99,915; the Netherlands - 99,137; Turkey - 78,414; Austria - 69,250; and Greece - 62,238.

In the domestic traffic, the Bucharest 'Henri Coanda' Airport accounted for 49.7 percent of the total number of embarked passengers, followed by the 'Traian Vuia' Airport of Timisoara with 16.7 percent, and the 'Avram Iancu' Airport of Cluj-Napoca with 15.6 percent.

Airline passenger traffic numbers in Q3 2020 were of 1,031,300 embarked and 1,000,800 disembarked passengers, with international traffic accounting for 91.1 percent of the embarked passengers and for 90.8 percent of the disembarked passengers, respectively.