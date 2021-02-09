Romania's trade balance deficit widens to over 18.38 billion euros in 2020

Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit has further widened in 2020 to 18.387 billion euros, by 1.088 billion euros more than in 2019, as imports shrank 6.6 percent and exports 9.9 percent, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Last year's FOB exports totaled 62.175 billion euros, and CIF imports stood at 80.562 billion euros.

The product groups with a significant share of the country's trade last year were machines and transport equipment (48.6 percent for exports and 37.1 percent for imports) and other manufactured products (30.3 percent for exports and 30.2 percent for imports, respectively).

The value of intra-Community (intra-EU27) trade exchanges in 2020 was 45.790 billion euro on the outbound and 59.248 billion euros on the inbound, representing 73.6 percent of total exports, and 73.5 percent of aggregate imports, respectively.

The amount of extra-Community exchanges of goods was 16.385 billion euros for exports and 21.314 billion euros for imports, representing 26.9 percent of total exports and 26.5 percent of total imports.