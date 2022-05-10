Romania's trade deficit exceeds 7.1 billion euros in first quarter

The trade deficit between January 1 and March 31, 2022 was 7.168 billion euros, by 1.830 billion euros higher than in the same period of last year, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

During the analyzed period, the exports were worth 22.035 billion euros, being higher by 24.4%. At the same time, imports amounted to 29.203 billion euros, up 26.7%.Romanians imported cars and transport equipment the most, worth 9.554 billion euros, by 11.5% more than last year.The largest exports were also in the category of transport machinery and equipment (9.463 billion euros, up 7.8%).As of March 2022, exports amounted to 8.226 billion euros and imports to 10.797 billion euros, resulting in a deficit of 2.571 billion euros.Compared to March 2021, exports in March 2022 increased by 26.0% and imports were higher by 22.9%.