Romania's youth unemployment rate stays high, at 22.7 pct in April

Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.5 percent this April, down 0.1 percentage points from the previous month, but the youth jobless rate (people aged 15-24 years) is strikingly high, at 22.7 percent, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs., Agerpres reports.

By gender, the gap between male and female unemployment rates was 0.3 percentage points (5.6 percent for men, as to 5.3 percent for women).

The number of unemployed (aged 15 - 74) at the end of April was estimated at 457,900, slightly down from the previous month (460,000), but in line with April 2021 (457,500).The estimated adult unemployment rate (ages 25 - 74) was 4.4 percent (4.2 percent for women and 4.5 percent for men), with this category accounting for 75.3 percent of the total number of unemployed estimated for April.