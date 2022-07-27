Romgaz hydrocarbon production down by 0.25 pct in first six months of 2022

The National Natural Gas Company Romgaz SA recorded a total hydrocarbon production of 16.26 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in the first half of this year, down 0.25% compared to the same period last year, according to the preliminary data published on Wednesday at the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The amount of extracted gas was reduced by 0.16%, namely by 2.515 billion cubic meters (16.17 million boe). The exploited natural gas from domestic production totaled approximately 2.482 billion cubic meters (minus 8.85%).

The production of condensate amounted to 10.613 million tons, down 17.5% compared to the first six months of 2021.

In terms of electricity production, it increased by 168.2%, and totaled 544.7 GWh.

The National Natural Gas Company Romgaz SA is a Romanian producer and supplier of natural gas whose main activities are the exploration, production, supply and storage of natural gas, as well as the production of electricity.

The majority shareholder of the company is the Romanian state, with a 70.0071% stake in the share capital.

Starting with November 12, 2013, the shares issued by SNGN Romgaz SA are traded on the regulated market administered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange. At the same time, the company's shares are the basis for global depository receipts (GDRs) issued by the Bank of New York Mellon, GDRs that are traded on the London Stock Exchange.AGERPRES