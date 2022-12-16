Romgaz, Socar Trading sign first individual agreement for supply of gas from Azerbaijan to Romania

Romgaz National Gas Company and Socar Trading, a branch of the national oil company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on Friday signed the first individual agreement for the supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Romania, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the individual agreement allows the supply of natural gas starting on January 1, 2023, through the Southern Corridor, using the transmission capacities of the TAP, IGB pipelines, as well as the transmission systems of Bulgaria and Romania.

The agreement is based on a framework agreement concluded recently by the two companies, for an unlimited period.

By signing this agreement, the possibility of accessing some quantities of natural gas from Azerbaijan is ensured to cover potential consumption needs with imported natural gas. The agreement thus serves the strategic objectives of security in natural gas supply and diversification of sources.

"The framework agreement regarding the supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Romania as well as this first individual agreement represent the result of an excellent collaboration between SNGN Romgaz S.A. and the Socar company, a collaboration initiated at the beginning of this year and formalized by signing a Memorandum of Understanding in June. The parties propose the continuation of cooperative relations and the improvement of the delivery mechanisms of the natural gas from Azerbaijan on the Romanian market," the press release states.