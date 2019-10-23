RON-denominated household deposits up 0.3 pct this September

RON-denominated household deposits this September inched up 0.3 percent from August to RON 124.942 billion, and were 8.8 percent (5.2 percent in real terms) higher on a YoY basis, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Wednesday.

RON-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) advanced by 3.2 percent to RON 101.480 billion on a monthly basis and 8.2 percent YoY.Forex-denominated deposits of residents expressed in RON edged up 0.7 percent to RON 119.680 billion (when expressed in EUR, forex deposits moved up 0.2 percent to EUR 25.190 billion).Compared to the year-ago period, the residents' forex deposits expressed in RON grew 12.9 percent (expressed in EUR, they rose by 10.8 percent).The forex deposits of households inched up 1.5 percent from August (1.4 percent in real terms) when expressed in RON; when expressed in EUR, the households' forex deposits moved up 1.0 percent.On an annual basis, the forex deposits of households advanced by 14.6 percent when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, the increase was 12.5 percent).Forex-denominated corporate deposits expressed in RON moved down 1.3 percent (1.45 percent in real terms) from August 2019; expressed in EUR, the decline was 1.7 percent. In a YoY comparison, the amount expressed in RON was 8.3 percent higher, whereas expressed in EUR it was 6.3 percent up.As of end-September 2019, loans to the non-government sector granted by credit institutions was 0.8 percent higher (0.7 percent in real terms) from August 2019 to RON 266.776 billion. The YoY advance was 7.7 percent (4.1 percent in real terms).RON-denominated loans went up 0.6 percent (0.5 percent in real terms) and foreign currency-denominated loans increased 1.2 percent when expressed in RON (0.7 percent when expressed in EUR).Compared with September 2018, RON-denominated loans rose by 9.7 percent (6 percent in real terms) and forex loans expressed in RON were 3.9 percent higher (expressed in EUR, the advance was 2 percent).