Roughly 2,000 Romanian tourists spend Easter holiday on Black Sea littoral

About 2,000 Romanian tourists have chosen to celebrate Easter on the Black Sea littoral this year, says Corina Martin, honorary president of Resto Constanta, in a press release of the organization, sent on Saturday to AGERPRES.

"The best sold the all-inclusive Easter packages combined with spa services from Eforie - the two representative locations (Steaua de Mare - Acvatonic and Mirage Med Spa are occupied at capacity). Also, several 4-star hotels in Mamaia (Oxford, Sulina, Bavaria Blu, Iaki) and Venus (Afrodita Hotel) have an average occupancy rate of 80%," Martin said.

According to the source, for the weekend of April 29 - May 1, 30,000 tourists are expected at the shore of the sea, "and these estimates could be exceeded if the weather is sunny".

The most requested destinations are: Mamaia and Mamaia Nord, Costinesti and Vama Veche.

Thus, in the first weekend of May 1, the Festival du Bonheur and Sunwaves Mamaia will take place.

Between April 28 and May 2, Festival du Bonheur returns to the Seaside in the Enigma Complex area - Mamaia Nord/Constanta, and will offer the richest culinary experiences.

Also, Sunwaves Mamaia 2022 will run from April 28 to May 4, to which participants who purchase tickets in 2020, when the edition was canceled, will also have access. In the six days and six nights of concerts, over 5,000 visitors/day are expected.

Resto Constanta will also mark this year the opening of the 2022 season at the seaside, with a new event dedicated to the HoReCa (hospitality) industry on the seaside, on April 28, at Kupolla Ballroom Mamaia, where, together with the members of the organization, there will be also hotel colleagues and owners of locations from all over the country.