Rowing: Silver medal for Romania, at 2019 World Rowing Championships

Romania's Men's Four (M4-) team, made up of Mihaita Vasile Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan Constantin Berariu and Cosmin Pascari won the silver medal on Saturday at the 2019 World Rowing Championships in Linz Ottensheim (Austria).

Poland took the silver medal, in 06 min 09 sec 860/1000, followed by Romania, 06 min 11 sec 410/1000, and the UK came in third, in 06 min 11 sec 710/1000.

Ionela Livia Cozmiuc and Gianina Elena Beleaga, defending world champions in Lightweight Women's Double Sculls (LW2x), missed the bronze medal and came in 4th (07:21.730), but they managed to qualify for the Olympic Games.

In the (W2-) Women's Pair event, Cristina-Georgiana Popescu and Amalia Beres won the Final B (07:18.880) and qualified for the Olympic Games of Tokyo.

Men's Pair (M2-) team, Marius-Vasile Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosa, also obtained the qualification for the Olympic Games, after they ranked 4th in the Final B (07:18.880).

AGERPRES