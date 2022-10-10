Royal House: Memorial service dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II - at the Anglican Church

A memorial service and a tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland took place on Sunday at the Anglican Church in Bucharest, the Royal Family of Romania informs in a Facebook post, told Agerpres.

On behalf of Her Majesty the Custodian of the Crown, His Royal Highness Prince Radu took part in the service.

The ambassador of the United Kingdom in Bucharest, Andrew James Noble, and members of the British community in Romania were present.

The Anglican Church in the Bucharest was built in 1913, during the reign of King Carol I.