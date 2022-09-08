Royal House: We've learned with great pain the news of Queen Elizabeth II passing

The Royal Family expressed their "great pain" on Thursday at the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"Her Majesty Margareta of Romania and His Royal Highness the Prince Consort, together with the entire Royal Family, learned with great pain the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," transmitted, on Thursday evening, the Press Office of Her Majesty the Custodian of the Crown, told Agerpres.