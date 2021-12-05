RT PCR tests to become mandatory for people coming into Romania from outside EU

Romania's Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Sunday that Romanians and other EU nationals arriving from countries outside the European Union will have to present a negative RT PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before arrival.

Rafila added that a series of measures were discussed at a working meeting at the Government House on Sunday that will be adopted moving forward.

According to the minister, the measures are aimed at containing the Omicron variant, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Romanians and other EU nationals arriving from third countries, that is outside the European Union, will have to produce a negative RT PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before arrival. Those who are not vaccinated will be quarantined for 10 days. Those who are not vaccinated arriving from other EU countries will continue to present, as before, the green certificate attesting to vaccination, recovering from the disease in the last 180 days or a negative RT PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival. People who have not been vaccinated or who have not recovered from the disease in the last six months arriving from other EU member states in the red scenario are to be quarantined for 10 days. If unvaccinated people or who have not recovered from the disease fails to produce a negative RT PCR test taken72 hours before arrival, they will be quarantined for 14 days," Rafila told a news briefing.