Russian cargo ship sunken off Constanta Port: Two dead, one missing, ten rescued

Two people died, one is missing, and ten were rescued out of the total of 13 crew members of the Russian cargo ship 'Volgo Balt 179' that sank on Thursday in the Black Sea, more than 70 nautical miles off Constanta Port, according to AGERPRES.

"'Volgo Balt 179' has sunk. The ship's crew consists of 13 people, 12 men and a woman, all Ukrainian citizens. The ten rescued people are in the hospital of the GSP Falcon ship, receiving all the necessary care. A crew member has still not been found. The rescue operation continues," informed the representatives of the Romanian offshore services company Petroleum Services Group (GSP).

According to the cited source, the distress call sent out by the Russian cargo ship was picked up by the GSP ship in the area.

"At 04.40 in the morning, GSP Falcon received a distress message from the ship 'Volgo Balt 179'. The rescue operation started immediately, in extremely difficult weather conditions, with wind speeding at 50 km/h and waves up to 4 meters high. The last message sent by 'Volgo Balt 179' was the abandonment of the ship," GSP said.

The search for the missing person in the Black Sea waters continues.

At the end of the rescue operations, the rescued sailors will be taken to the Constanta Port passenger berth.