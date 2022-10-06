SAB&Accessories 2022: Supercars worth over 5 million euros and premiere car models, exhibited at Romexpo

More than 25 car brands, along with more than 12 unique cars worth over 5 million euros, as well as 600 companies in the field of equipment, self-service car wash, parts and accessories, exhibit between October 6 and 16, at the edition from this year of the Bucharest Auto Show (SAB) & Accessories, organized at Romexpo, told Agerpres.

At this year's edition of SAB, one can admire premieres, exclusive models and some of the novelties of the 2022 - 2023 season belonging to the following brands: BMW, Citroen, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Honda, Ineos Grenadier, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, Mini, Opel, Piaggio, Ram, Ssang Yong, Suzuki, Tesla and Toyota.

SUV Cars, the importer of DFSK, SERES, BAIC, FAW and JAC brands, will also be present at the stands.

One of the important moments will be the 30th anniversary of the Tiriac Auto company, which will be marked by an anniversary month, dedicated to customers, entitled "30 years of Tiriac Auto. 30 days of exclusive offers!".

During the 11 days of SAB & Accessories 2022, a series of related events are scheduled.

This weekend is scheduled the Race of Champions - SAB Cup & Accessories 2022, organized by GT Auto Club Sportiv, under the auspices of the Romanian Sports Motor Federation, and at the end of next week (October 15 - 16) the final stage of DB Drag Racing will take place, in the outer area of SAB & Accessories.