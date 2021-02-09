Sanitation company Romprest announces to take care of dogs from Odai Shelter

Romprest announces in a press release posted on Monday on its website, that it will take care, on its own expense, of stray dogs from Odai Shelter until the dispute with City Hall District 1 is closed, so that no animal will have to suffer, according to AGERPRES.

"We consider that animals without owners should not become collateral victims in the political wars of City Hall District 1 Mayor, Ms. Clotilde Armand and we hope that the legal situation of the shelter to return to normal as quickly as possible. We would like to thank the Bucharest City Hall for its availability of temporary taking over the financing of the Odai shelter, but our company has decided to take on the expenses connected to taking care of the stray animals. We would like to assure all animal lovers of Bucharest that the animals will be taken care of as they have until now and that the Romprest company will collaborate with the local authorities whenever it is necessary, so that the stray animals will benefit from the care that any living being deserves," Romprest says.

The mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, announced on Monday that the Odai shelter will be taken over by the Authority for Supervising and Protecting Animals (ASPA), the financing being ensured by the Bucharest City Hall for one or two months and "long term solutions" will be looked at.

The District 1 Mayor, Clotilde Armand, declared on Friday, after a meeting with the representatives of several associations that are fighting for animal protection, that the Odai shelter needs to be closed.