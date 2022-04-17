Saudia Arabia, Egypt join forces to prop up Al-Burhan as lone ruler of Sudan

Inside sources have disclosed a secret deal between Saudi Arabia and Egypt to prop up Sudan’s military commander Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan as the lone ruler of Sudan.

A change in approach

The sources revealed that a deal has been struck behind closed doors between Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Al-Burhan, who heads Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council and armed forces, which will allow him to forgo earlier arrangements and lead the country unilaterally.

Numerous parties have been working behind the scenes to find a solution to the political, security and economic crisis that transpired in Sudan after the Oct. 25, 2021 revolution. Many regional and international actors have been engaged in the process, particularly from neighboring countries.

News stories have surfaced time and again in past months about the potential formation of a new government, future elections, and Saudi Arabia and Egypt’s integral role in these processes.

Behind-the-scenes intelligence deal

The sources confirmed that the agreement with Al-Burhan was formulated by the Egyptian intelligence services and Salah Gosh, the former director of Sudan’s National Intelligence Service. Mubarak Al-Fadil, head of the Umma Party, and Alaa Al-Din Muhammad Othman, a senior advisor to Al-Burhan, also allegedly played an influential role in the process. Othman has been in Cairo in recent weeks upon the invitation of the Egyptian intelligence services.

The sources report that Al-Burhan’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia and Egypt kickstarted the agreement, adding that the Unionists, Umma Party and Al-Mirghani initiative are all heavily involved.

They further noted that members of the Egyptian intelligence services have already arrived to Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, to support the Sudanese military intelligence, quell street protests, dismantle political parties and implement character assassination campaigns against both military and civilian stakeholders in the Transitional Sovereignty Council.

Evidence of conspiracy

The sources stressed that significant roles in this process have been played by Mubarak Al-Fadil, Aladdin Muhammad Othman, Egypt’s Consul in Sudan Habib Adly, Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali Bin Hassan Jaafar and several advisors to Gosh, who are organizing meetings with political and community leaders and businesspersons to mobilize support for the deal.

The sources further noted that the agreement is aimed at enabling Al-Burhan to rule Sudan alone, as well as to return Gosh to a position of power in the country.

With the support of the Egyptian and Sudanese intelligence services, Gosh will act as Al-Burhan’s right-hand man from here forward, leveraging inside arrangements with political parties and resistance committees. Saudi Arabia is providing the requisite financial support for the process.

The sources added that Gosh was able to successfully reassert himself into Al-Burhan’s circle after meeting with him in Egypt. The Egyptian intelligence services have provided him with a special office at their headquarters and funds for his advisors to secure support for the agreement.

The sources stated that Al-Burhan did not inform the remaining members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council about the deal and is preparing draconian measures against anyone who opposes the agreement, together with the the Egyptian intelligence services. They include arrests, prosecutions and character assassination campaigns.

The sources reported that the deal also envisages organizing presidential elections within six months, after which Al-Burhan will be elected to a four-year term to consolidate his rule.