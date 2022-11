Schimb de focuri într-un magazin din SUA: Polițiștii au găsit mai mulți morți și răniți

Mai multe persoane au murit şi altele au fost rănite, într-un schimb de focuri care a avut loc într-un magazin Walmart din Virginia, transmite CNN, potrivit news.ro.

#BREAKING Chesapeake police confirm they responded to the Sam’s Circle Walmart for an active shooter. Multiple people have died and multiple people are injured. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/wF6faU4swL

????#BREAKING: A Walmart manager has shot multiple employees ⁰

????#Chesapeake l #VA ⁰

Police are to responding to multiple fatalities and injuries inside a Walmart superstore in VA with officials saying the Manager at Walmart Started to open fire shooting Multiple employees inside pic.twitter.com/JgnCleOvz3