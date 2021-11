School physical attendance in areas with COVID-19 rate below 3/1,000, regardless of staff vaccination rate

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved under a new decision on Friday enabling the Health Ministry and the Education Ministry to amend the common order, in the sense of allowing physical attendance in schools for all ante-pre-schoolers, pre-schoolers and pupils in education units in the localities where the COVID-19 notification rate is below 3 per thousand inhabitants, regardless of the staff vaccination rate, agerpres reports.

The measure provided in CNSU Decision No 105/2021 is enforced with the observance of all norms on the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection spreading.