Second stage of National Super Rally Championship has been cancelled

The second stage of the National Super Rally Championship - Mangalia Trophy, scheduled for October 16-17, 2020 in southeastern Mangalia, will no longer be able to take place due to the large number of COVID-19 cases registered lately in the area of Constanta County, the organizing club announced in a release, according to the website of the Romanian Motor Racing Federation (FRAS).

Despite the joint efforts made by the organising club, ACM Racing, and FRAS in accordance with the anti-COVID-19 measures, the decision to cancel the stage could not be avoided.

"Although we would've liked to start the week with good news, unfortunately the alarming increase in the number of COVID-19 cases determines us to cancel the Mangalia Trophy this weekend. It's an announcement we wouldn't have wanted to make, but we want to make sure that all participants are safe. We hope to be back as soon as possible and with good news," ACM Racing said.

Under these conditions, the promoter of the National Super Rally Championship will announce in the next period the configuration of the calendar until the end of this season.