SedLex unionists from the Ministry of Finance on a spontaneous strike on Thursday at the institution's headquarters

SedLex trade unionists from the Ministry of Finance launched a spontaneous protest at the institution's headquarters on Thursday, with employees from all over the country to immediately join, according to the trade union organization.

"Our colleagues from the Ministry of Finance have started a spontaneous strike and our colleagues from all over the country are joining in! The SEDLEX trade unions from Hunedoara, Valcea, Dolj, Giurgiu and Gorj are already protesting," reads a post on the trade union's Facebook page.

The National Council of the National Federation of Finance Trade Unions was convened on Thursday, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance. The trade unionists request the equalization of salaries at the maximum level in payment and the introduction of a special category in the salary law dedicated to the financial sector, with a corresponding salary scale.