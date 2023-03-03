Senate acting president: Financial loans made by the state do not endanger the country

Romania is on economic growth, and the financial loans made do not endanger the country, the acting president of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, declared in a press conference that took place in northwestern Baia Mare, on Friday, told Agerpres.

"Romania is experiencing economic growth, the first country in Europe. Do not worry the resources. There are resources! We have the largest investments in the Romanian economy and over 70-76% European funds absorbed from the previous financial exercise. We have no problem with the absorption of funds, with the money in the economy, the important thing is to focus so that the money from Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) comes. I tell you that we have some milestones to solve from the request for the 2nd installment of payment. I was saying last week that the integrity whistleblowers, the whistleblower law will be resolved in a short period of time. We are having discussions in the coalition and we will modify that article so that milestone 430, one of the last backlogs we have, will be passed properly. The 2023 budget has the higher percentage allocated to investments in the economy, public investments in the economy. The premises for economic growth, according to international institutions, are good. From this perspective, I would not worry at all," declared Alina Gorghiu.

In her opinion, the only important thing for the economy and citizens is maintaining stability.

"The only thing we will have to pay attention to politically at the national level is stability! It is important to offer Romanian citizens political stability. If political stability exists, you see that our social and economic objectives have been achieved to a large extent," Alina Gorghiu also said.