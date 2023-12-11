Senate adopts up to ten year driving ban for drivers under influence of drugs or alcohol

The Senate adopted on Monday, in a plenary meeting, as the first notified body, the legislative proposal which provides, among other things, driving ban for a period of up to 10 years for drivers found under the influence of drugs or alcohol, whether or not they have had an accident, told Agerpres.

The legislative proposal to amend several acts in combating drug trafficking received 104 votes and one abstention.

While the current law punished only the mentioned acts, the new draft punishes the attempt.

The legislative proposal will be debated by the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making body in this case.