Chairman of the Romanian Senate Florin Citu said on Tuesday that he will pay a visit to Kyiv as he previously announced, adding that the visit will take place "at some point."

"You know very well that a visit to Kyiv is in the cards and, as I said a week ago I am telling you now we will give you the details when we have them, it is a visit that will happen at some point," Citu said when asked about the visit.

AGERPRES.