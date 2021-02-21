Senate head, Greek ambassador discuss tourism, trade cooperation

Senate Chairperson Anca Dragu discussed on Saturday with Greek ambassador in Bucharest Sofia Grammata about the Romanian-Greek tourism and trade cooperation.

"In talks with HE Ms. Sofia Grammata, ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to Romania, we looked at various ways for Romania and Greece to develop a closer bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism and trade. We emphasized the need for cooperation between the two parliaments, not only for fulfilling the economic growth goal, but also from the perspective of combating the pandemic in our countries through vaccination plans, which will facilitate trade between Romania and the Hellenic Republic," Anca Dragu wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

The Senate head and the Greek diplomat also approached the subject of violence against women and respect for the rights of women at work and in family affairs.

"I am glad to see that Romania shares topics of interest with the foreign environment and its external partners. I believe that the development of the Romanian Parliament's relationship with its counterpart institutions in the partner countries can bring us in line with a legislative standard Romania can use for the benefit of its citizens," Dragu noted.