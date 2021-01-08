Senate: Plenum, informed in extraordinary sitting on Government's emergency ordinances issued in parliamentary recess

The Senate was informed, on Friday, in an extraordinary sitting, about the emergency ordinances adopted by the Government on January 6, during the parliamentary recess - Emergency Ordinance 1/2001 regarding the establishment of the National Access Point (intelligent transport systems) and Emergency Ordinance 2/2021, which provides for the extension of online education until February 8.

The specialized committees are to finalize, within the terms established by the Permanent Bureau, the opinions and the report related to these normative acts.

The agenda and work schedule for the special sitting were approved by a vote cast by senators (120 votes in favor and 2 against).Emergency Ordinance 1/2021 establishes the framework for the implementation of intelligent transport systems in the field of road transport and for interfaces with other transport modes. By Emergency Ordinance 1/2021, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure establishes the National Access Point (PNA) as a single digital interface through which data are collected, processed and disseminated that will provide information on safe parking places for trucks and vehicles and vehicles. real-time traffic and road safety, real-time traffic and multimodal travel information services. PNA offers the possibility to provide the Information Service at cross-border level, PNA can be accessed at https://pna.cestrin.ro/ro.Emergency Ordinance 2/2021 provides, in the context of the current epidemiological situation, the suspension of activities that require the physical presence of preschoolers, preschoolers and students in schools and the continuation of online activity between January 11 and February 8.According to Article 115 of the Constitution, an emergency ordinance enters into force only after its submission for debate in the emergency procedure to the competent Chamber notified, the Senate in this case, and after its publication in the Official Gazette. The Chambers of the Parliament, if they are not in session, must be convened within 5 days of the submission or, as the case may be, of the referral.