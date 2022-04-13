Senate President Citu: 'I'll pay official visit to Kyiv, visit war-torn areas'

The president of the Senate, Florin Citu, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he will make an official visit to Kyiv.

"I will make an official visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, at the invitation of the president of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk," Florin Citu wrote on his Facebook page.

He states that he will go to the war-torn areas, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I will go to the areas affected by the war, including those where the Russian army has committed atrocities. I will discuss with the Ukrainian officials about Romania's involvement in the reconstruction plan of Ukraine after the war," Florin Citu also wrote.