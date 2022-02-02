Senate President Citu: It's not Russia's business how Romania conducts defence

Senate President Florin Citu believes that Russia's demand for a withdrawal of the shield in Deveselu has "no basis", Romania being independent in regards to establishing the country's defence strategy, Agerpres reports.

"In what regards the defence strategy of Romania, it is independent. I don't believe it's normal for another country to issue opinions about what Romania is doing and how Romania is defending itself, especially because it's about investments to protect the sovereignty and integrity of Romania. This is our business, I don't believe it's anyone else's business how we invest our money and how we make our defence strategy," said Citu, on Wednesday, at the Senate.According to the Senate President, NATO has addressed invitations to Russia to visit its bases."There were invitations on the part of NATO to visit the bases since forever. Never have these invitations been honored. Only we are interested in how we make this strategy. It's nobody's business how Romania conducts its defence and of which associations, treaties it wants to be a member," Citu added.Referring to the request to withdraw the shield in Deveselu. Citu said: "It has no basis. It is based on nothing and it is not Russia's business how Romania conducts its defence."