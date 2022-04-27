Senate President Florin Citu, conducting visit to Ukraine

Senate President Florin Citu, is conducting a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday, together with two other officials, parliament presidents of two other European countries, announced the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) group in the Senate, Daniel Fenechiu.

He stated that Citu's visit to Ukraine is separate from that of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, carried out on Tuesday, because "the preparations that took place between the Romanian Senate and the Republic of Ukraine targeted April 27", Agerpres.ro informs.

"Distinctly, there was the visit of the Prime Minister and with him went the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. I think it is very good that, for two consecutive days, Romania is present at the top level in Ukraine," Fenechiu said.