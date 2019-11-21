Senate President Melescanu, Indian Ambassador Darlong voice desire to develop parliamentary co-operation

President of the Romanian Senate Teodor Melescanu, on Thursday welcomed India's ambassador in Bucharest Thanglura Darlong, with the two officials voicing a common desire for exchanges of parliamentary visits and co-operation at parliamentary level.

According to a Senate press statement, discussed during the meeting were the priority issues of political, economic and cultural interest of the bilateral co-operation framework offered by an extended partnership between Romania and India.

Melescanu mentioned the rising dynamics in the political and diplomatic contacts that has benefited the bilateral relationship, especially in 2018, on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, which occasioned the visit of India's Vice-President and Chairman of India's Rajya Sabha (the Upper Chamber of Parliament) Venkaiah M. Naidu and the visit to India of then Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister.

He voiced satisfaction with rising trend in trade between Romania and India, as well as Romania's unconditional readiness to deepen investment co-operation and contribute to the intensification of direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries, including as part of the EU-India relations, the source said.