Senate President, on official visit to France, Wednesday toThursday

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu is paying an official visit to the French Republic on Wednesday and Thursday at the invitation of his French counterpart Gerard Larcher.

The official visit to France of the Senate President is part of the demarche of the parliamentary diplomacy aimed at deepening and diversifying the political dialogue and strengthening the special character of the traditional friendship relation with this country, reads a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

At the same time, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu will participate, from Thursday to Saturday, in Paris, at the 20th meeting of the Association of European Senates (ESA).

The meeting will occasion the continuation of the exchange of views at the level of the Senate leadership and the advancement of new proposals for multilateral cooperation, both at the level of ESA member states and with partner countries outside the European area, the cited source further informs.