Senate President Tariceanu on presidential elections: I will win if I run for office

Senate President and Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Thursday that he would win if he ran for the presidential elections in November, but mentioned that a decision in this regard will be made together with the Social-Democrat partners after the elections to the European Parliament. 


"I will win if I run for the office. The candidacy has not been decided yet. We decided with the PSD partners [the Social Democratic Party] to tackle this topic after the elections to the European Parliament. We will assess who has the best chances to defeat Klaus Iohannis in the autumn elections. It's a tough decision, I am ready for something like this. We will decide and determine something later, but it won't take long, there are approximately two months until this decision is to be made," Tariceanu told Antena 3 private broadcaster.

stiripesurse.ro
