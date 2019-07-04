Senate President Tariceanu: We wish our American friends,on Independence Day,a sincere and warm-Happy birthday!

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu congratulate the American people on their Independence Day, wishing them "a sincere and warm" "Happy birthday!," adding he hopes for the excellent relationship between Romania and the US to strengthen more in the future, starting for a strategic partnership of over two decades.

"We wish our American friends, on Independence Day a sincere and warm Happy birthday!' and I hope you will always be close to us. However, we know precisely that our countries carry out diplomatic relations for 139 years, that the US had a strong word to say in the birth of Great Romania, a century ago, that we have a strategic partnership of over two decades (the most important of all, in my opinion) and that the excellent relationship between our countries should strengthen more in the future," Tariceanu wrote on Thursday on his Facebook page.

According to Tariceanu, the oldest link between the Romanians and Americans was assured by an Englishman, "the legendary adventurous captain John Smith, the one who fought against Turks in Mihai Viteazu's army."

"I knew that hundreds of thousands of Romanians went to the US over the last decades of the same century and settled there. But I think the oldest connection, even indirect, but not less interesting, which I have heard of, was provided by an Englishman: the legendary adventurous captain John Smith. One and the same hero of the story known to all Americans regarding the Thanksgiving Day. Few know that Smith fought against the Turks in Mihai Viteazu's army, before arriving on the American soil aboard a ship and laying the foundations of the first English settlement on the new continent. Captured by Indians, he reported that he made it out alive thanks to the daughter of the tribe head, Pocahontas. Perhaps, this is how the most beautiful story of the American people came to existence and which led to the celebration of the Thanksgiving Day," the Senate President said.