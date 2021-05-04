Senate rejects establishment of inquiry committee into evacuation and transfer of Foisor Hospital patients

The Senate rejected, in Tuesday's sitting, the draft decision aimed at setting up an inquiry committee into the organization of the evacuation and transfer of the patients hospitalized in the Foisor Clinical Hospital for Orthopedics for its transformation into a healthcare unit for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

68 senators voted against the establishment of the committee, while 66 of them voted "for" its constitution.

The purpose of the committee was to establish "the responsibilities regarding the violation of the norms and protocols for the transfer action, the committing of abuses, respectively the role played by certain decision makers in the Romanian Government and not only, regarding the events held at Foisor Hospital in Bucharest, in the evening and on the night of April 9, 2021," according to the explanatory memorandum of the draft initiated by the leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) parliamentary group, Claudiu Tarziu, also supported by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) senators, agerpres.ro confirms.