The European Union's Cohesion, its Neighbourhood Policy and the issue of the migration flows were topics that were tackled by Senate President Calin Popescu Tariceanu at the "Europe of the Carpathians" Conference, organized by Seim (The Chamber of Deputies from the Polish Republic) and taking place Tuesday and Wednesday within the Economic Forum in Krynica (Poland),informs a press release of the Senate sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

According to the release, during the debate titled "Europe: yesterday, today, tomorrow", Tariceanu draw attention to last year's major crises that have tested the European endurance and cohesion.He reminded the financial crisis, the rise of populism and Euro-skepticism, the United Kingdom's exit process from the European Union, the crisis caused by migration, terrorist attacks and other threats to the security of European citizens and highlighted the need for joint responses to be formulated in the face of threats that affect all member states, in an inclusive manner, which can apply to all member states."The Romanian official brought into discussion the importance of continuing the European integration process, as a pragmatic approach and identifying objectives that will be taken over by EU27 in order to generate consensus and unity, with the purpose of thus avoiding the deepening of existing discrepancies between member states. In this context, the Senate President showed that, during the period of holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union during the first semester of 2019, Romania will assume a constructive role within the negotiations for the decisions that will shape the future of the European Union," reads the press release.