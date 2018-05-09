Senate's Tariceanu, Armenian Ambassador Minasyan on boosting bilateral parliamentary relations

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu expressed his conviction on Thursday, during the meeting with the new Armenian ambassador to Romania, Sergey Minasyan, that the bilateral relations will continue to develop in the future, in the spirit of the long-lasting co-operation tradition.

"Calin Popescu-Tariceanu underlined the importance of boosting the relations between the two countries' parliaments through activities of the parliamentary friendship groups and co-operation within the international parliamentary organisations the two states are part of. Talks have also aimed at the importance Romania is showing Armenia as a commercial partner and in this respect, the deepening of the mutual knowledge between the business persons' communities in the two countries, by organising economic missions, included," a press release by the Senate informs.Moreover, in the context of the recent developments on the political scene in Armenia, the Senate's President expressed the full support for the strengthening of democracy in this country, as well as the availability of the Romanian institutions at central and local administrations' level to participate in joint projects capitalising on their experience of the transition to democracy and EU membership.