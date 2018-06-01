Senate's Tariceanu: Protocols concluded by SRI with other institutions in justice are of extreme severity

Senate President, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, stated, on Friday, that the protocols concluded by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) with other institutions in the realm of justice, including the General Prosecutor's office, when its leadership was ensured by Laura Codruta Kovesi, as matters of "extreme severity" that may have affected the independence of prosecutors.

"Some secret protocols popped up, concluded between the SRI and the General Prosecutor's office, when Ms. Kovesi was General Prosecutor. Secret protocols concluded by SRI with other institutions in justice. These matters are of extreme severity and I see that some which today are extremely vocal, they speak of the necessity to maintain the independence of justice and prosecutors - and I absolutely agree with this, it's not a necessity, it's an obligation - but exactly these protocols did nothing but infringe, brutally, on the independence of prosecutors and nobody said a word and everybody was quiet. And Ms. Kovesi has a huge responsibility in this sense," said Calin Popescu Tariceanu, invited on a show at private broadcaster Digi24.In his opinion, the head prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) has made two other "very grave, extremely dangerous" mistakes, which refer to investigating some acts of the Government and their political opportunity, as well as her refusal to participate in the works of the Committee regarding the 2009 elections."The first mistake was of investigating acts of Government, not respecting the principle of separation of powers, trying to see and analyse, without having that right, the political opportunity of the Government's decisions. It's very grave. So, this matter is not encountered in any democracy in which the principle of separation of powers works and in which we speak of the principles of rule of law. The second matter is the systematic refusal that has translated into a defiant attitude towards Parliament, when she was called by the Inquiry Committee regarding the famous 2009 elections," said the President of the Senate.In his opinion, President Iohannis should take into account the decision of the Constitutional Court and the considerations given in taking a decision regarding the head prosecutor of the DNA."I believe that at this moment, given that the procedures were completed and the considerations that I referred to, partially, are extremely serious, I believe the President should, certainly, take act of these matters and pursue appropriate measures, once the motivation of the Constitutional Court is published," Calin Popescu Tariceanu concluded.