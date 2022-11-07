Senate: Standing Bureau passes amendment on Regulation regarding the lifting of parliamentary immunity

The Standing Bureau of the Senate passed the amendment of the Regulation regarding the lifting of parliamentary immunity, in accordance with the recommendations of the European Commission, Interim President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu announced on Monday, told Agerpres.

"We received a request from Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu, with a plea which we unanimously decided in the Standing Bureau to implement very quickly. This request refers to the assessments which the European Commission made of over time regarding Romania, in respect to the situation of the Chamber's Regulations, that of the Senate," Alina Gorghiu stated at the end of the Senate leadership meeting.

The Senate Acting President argued that it is an assessment included both in the 2021 Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) and in the one regarding the 2022 rule of law and, in this context, she praised the Chamber of Deputies for bringing its Rules of Procedure in line with the provisions of the Venice Commission from 2019, namely the fact that the provisions have been changed to provide, as requested by the Venice Commission, the reasons based on which Parliament's decisions are adopted in respect to the lifting of immunity.