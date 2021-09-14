 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Senate's Dragu: Challenge submitted to CCR cannot suspend motion of no confidence

impact.ro
anca dragu

Senate President Anca Dragu (USR PLUS - Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) believes that the no confidence motion procedure cannot be stopped by the challenge filed by the Government with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), with the presidents of the two chambers of Parliament currently analyzing the possibility of holding a joint plenary sitting this week to debate on the motion.

Regarding the convening of the joint plenum to debate and vote on the motion of no confidence, Dragu said: "On the one hand, this decision belongs to the joint standing bureaus, but, on the other hand, the presidents of the two chambers too can convene the plenum. We are trying now to make this call, but we need to make get sure that the motion of no confidence follows its constitutional path."

Asked if she was already discussing the matter with Ludovic Orban, the Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber, Anca Dragu said: "Yes, we are discussing since the group leaders asked us last week to convene the plenum this week for the debate and vote., Agerpres informs.

She also mentioned that the motion needs to be voted by half plus one of the total number of MPs.

"Given the current formula, it will probably be difficult to meet a quorum, for we see how PNL (National Liberal Party) and PSD (Social Democratic Party) won't take part in this process," said Dragu.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.