 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Senate's Dragu: I'm glad vaccination rate increased; we'll have our lives back soon

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ludovic Orban, Anca Dragu, Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

Senate President Anca Dragu on Tuesday stated, after getting the anti-COVID-19 vaccine herself, that the vaccination rate has increased in the latest while and this means people will be able to resume their lives soon, which is a very good sign for the economy too, according to AGERPRES.

"I am glad that we've come to see this day when a vaccine against this virus is available. I am also glad that the vaccination rate has increased. We have reached 30,000 vaccinations daily. This means that we will be able to resume our lives soon, we will be able to visit our families, to hug the dear ones, we will be able to resume our activities, to go for a walk, to return to a normal life, in short. This is a very good sign for the Romanian economy too and a very good sign for the beginning of this year," said Dragu.

The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus at the vaccination centre within the "Dr. Carol Davila" Central Military University Emergency Hospital.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.