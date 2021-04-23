Senate's Dragu speaks with Portuguese Ambassador Macedo about European agenda

President of the Senate Anca Dragu welcomed, on Thursday, the Ambassador of Portugal, Teresa Macedo, during a presentation visit, the discussions regarding the bilateral relationship, but also the European agenda, from the perspective of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to a press release sent by the Senate, the president of this forum highlighted the "excellent" Romanian-Portuguese bilateral relationship, "materialized through solid political and economic relations, but also by the existence of a common cultural and linguistic basis" and appreciated the way the Romanian community is integrated in Portugal.

"In recent years, trade has been on a steady growth chart, and this potential must be fully exploited," Anca Dragu was quoted as saying.

Also, adds the same source, the Senate President highlighted the important role of connections at the level of parliamentary friendship groups, "which can create important opportunities to develop the Romanian-Portuguese dialogue in various fields and on a wide range of topics of common interest."