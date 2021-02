Senate's Dragu: We focus on ensuring easy access to financing for SMEs

Senate President Anca Dragu on Thursday stated, following a meeting with the representatives of the Romanian Association of Banks, that USR PLUS and the coalition government will focus on ensuring "an easy access to finance for SMEs."

"Together with Silvia Dinica and Claudiu Muresan, we have discussed with the representatives of the Romanian Association of Banks on priority topics for USR PLUS and the coalition government. We are currently focusing on ensuring an easy access to finance for SMEs. We are the country with the lowest entrepreneurial footprint in the EU, although we have a generation of entrepreneurs active in the market, which is why one of our priorities is to implement new solutions to support entrepreneurship. Moreover, we must become a predictable system without legislative measures that affect financial brokerage and require substantial changes in the business environment," Dragu wrote on Facebook.