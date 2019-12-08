 
     
Senate's Melescanu on need for revision of Constitution: It's nothing abnormal,unnatural to adapt to the demands of times

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Teodor Melescanu

Senate President Teodor Melescanu brings to mind that, 28 years ago, the national referendum for the approval of the new Constitution of Romania was held, underscoring that currently, the need for the revision of the Fundamental Law has constantly appeared, showing that is is noting abnormal, unnatural to adapt to the demands of times, the needs of society.

"Of the essential amendments of the new Fundamental Law, I bring to mind the principle of the separation of the three powers: legislative, executive and judicial, and the principle of autonomy and decentralization in public administration. Throughout the years, together with the development of society, the need for the revision of the Constitution has constantly appeared. It is nothing abnormal, unnatural to adapt to the demands of times, to the needs of society," Melescanu wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, a country is strong when it has a powerful Constitution, powerful and well enforced laws, in agreement with the Fundamental Law. The observance of law is mandatory for all citizens, he showed.

"I believe it is an honor to love your country, to respect it, to be proud of national symbols and to observe the legislation," Melescanu also wrote.

